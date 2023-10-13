League | The league announced a historic plan – Jokerit still needs concrete facts

The league’s general meeting decided on Thursday evening that the last place in the hockey league and the winner of Mestis will meet in the 2025 qualifiers.

The roads in front of Kiekko-Espoo and the Jokers towards the main league of ice hockey changed on Thursday evening.

The general meeting of Jääkiekon SM-liiga Oy decided late on Thursday evening that from spring 2025, qualifiers will be organized between the last place in the league and the winner of Mesti.

Kiekko-Espoo has said that they intend to submit an application for a league place for the 2024–2025 season, and the qualifiers do not apply to that season yet.

But the Jokers, who have returned to domestic league hockey for this season, have to claim a league place for the 2025–2026 season through the qualifiers, which the Helsinki club has announced as their goal.

Does this change Joker’s plans for next season, when, in addition to meeting the league license conditions, it should defeat the team that is relegated from the League in the qualifiers?

“We already had a plan before this decision to build a team of around one million euros and that we have 10-13 ready league players, but of course we have to look at whether our plan is athletically sufficient or if it still needs to be tightened. I believe that it is already very close to enough”, the Chairman of the Board of Jokers Mikko Saarni said to STT.

The third team from the capital region, Kiekko-Vantaa from Vantaa, is also aiming for promotion to the League. It envisions that it will rise to the main series by 2030.

From the point of view of the teams seeking promotion, there are still several open questions, perhaps the most important of which is how much a share in the league company will cost the promotion party.

“That’s a good question. All the numbers were still open yesterday, and it’s nice to hear more of them,” said Saarni.

League qualifiers the last time it was played was in 2013. Since then, Sport, KooKoo and Jukurit have been promoted to the main league through the license procedure.

Even last spring, the League stated that it would not accept new license applications for the 2024–2025 season.

Recently, Liiga announced that new applications can be submitted by the end of October.

The Ice Hockey Championship League was founded in 1975. At the beginning there were 10 teams. The SM league expanded to a series of 12 teams in 1988.

The possibility of relegation and promotion between the main league and the second highest league level existed until 2000.

Then Juhani Tamminen the division team piloted by Kärpät defeated the league team Pelicans in the qualifiers, but the number of teams in the main league was increased to 13 and Pelicans got to keep their place.

The league qualifiers were stopped, and the series was closed. The decision was justified on economic grounds, as many teams defended their league position or sought promotion by taking financial risks.

Financial difficulties did not go away from Finnish hockey.

Closed the series showed its face already at the beginning of the millennium, when clearance sales became the talk of the town in several seasons. There was no fear of relegation, so the economy could be fixed in the middle of the season.

KalPa, who won Mesti in 2004 and 2005, returned to the main series through the cabinet in 2005. The number of teams increased to 14.

The qualifiers were returned for the 2008–2009 season, which is remembered for the rise of Sport piloted by Tamminen. Sport beat Mestis and had to knock Ässät out of the main league, but Ässät kept their league place with a 4–3 win.

The qualifiers were also played in 2010–2013, but the league teams Ilves three times and Pelicans once kept their places without difficulty. Mesti’s champions Sport tried to rise in the qualifiers twice, and Jokipojat and Jukurit once.

Jokerit said in 2013 that they would move to the KHL for the 2014–2015 season.

In the 2013–2014 season, the league qualifiers were supposed to be played, but at the beginning of the season, the qualifiers were removed from the program and the license procedure was moved.

Sport got a league place in the cabinet for the 2014–2015 season and kept the number of teams at 14 after the departure of the Jokers.

KooKoo won Mestis 2014 and got a league license for the 2015–2016 season. The number of teams increased to 15. Jukurit won Mestis 2015 and got a league license for the 2016–2017 season.

The number of teams remained at 15 with the bankruptcy of Espoon Blues. After the Jukurs, no new teams have been added to the League.