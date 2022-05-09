Envigado joined Tolima, Millonarios, Nacional, Junior and Medellín this Sunday in the list of teams qualified for the semi-final home runs of the League.

The two remaining quotas will be defined next weekend, when the last date of the all-against-all phase is played. For now, there are five contenders. Two depend on themselves, Alianza Petrolera and La Equidad. The other three depend on external results.

Mathematically, Águilas Doradas still have a long way to go, but their terrible goal difference (-9) would force them to win by many goals and expect big results against their rivals for the classification.

And the decisions of Dimayor in two Jaguares games are still pending: the lawsuit they filed claiming the points of the match with Santa Fe and the game that could not be played against Medellín. If he gets those six points, he could still qualify, as he would reach 27.

This is how the options of the five teams remained that, as the table is today, still have possibilities:

Alianza Petrolera (7th, 29 points, +3 goal difference)

The victory against Once Caldas is worth gold for those led by Húbert Bodhert. A win or a tie against Millonarios gives Alianza the pass to the semi-final home runs. If he loses, he needs Santa Fe and Bucaramanga not to win.

Equity (eighth, 27 points, +3)

The team led by Alexis García closes the all against all phase in Bogotá, against Atlético Nacional. A victory assures him a place in the semifinals, without depending on anyone. If he draws, he needs Santa Fe or Bucaramanga not to win.

Santa Fe (ninth, 26 points, +3)

It will close as a visitor, against Once Caldas in Manizales. He no longer depends on himself. It has to win and for Alianza Petrolera to lose, or for La Equidad not to win. The draw could serve them well if La Equidad loses and Atlético Bucaramanga does not win.

Bucaramanga (10th, 26 points, -1)

The team led by Armando ‘Piripi’ Osma will close the round robin phase as a visitor, against Deportivo Pereira. They will have to win and hope that La Equidad loses and that Santa Fe does not win. The draw does not help them, because of the goal difference.

Once Caldas (eleventh, 25 points, zero)

The options of those led by Diego Corredor became very complicated after the defeat in Barrancabermeja. He has to beat Santa Fe in Manizales, for La Equidad to lose and for Bucaramanga not to win. Tie or loss, equals elimination.

