League starts The puck league starts in the shadow of the coronavirus: “We must make every effort to ensure that the disease does not spread”

Hockey the domestic League kicks off on Thursday under an unprecedented coronary virus shade.

The virus that haunts Finland also obscures the fact that a number of young and very interesting players play in the League. There is a teenage hockey player Brad Lambert (JYP), soon to receive an NHL reservation Anton Lundell (HIFK), youth World Cup gold winner Vili Saarijärvi (Lock), the same club Julius Mattila and many others.

Among other things, central forward Mattila, defender Saarijärvi, second center Aapeli Räsänen (KalPa) and winger Teemu Pulkkinen (Jukurit) play their first league matches when the puck is thrown on the ice.

“Of course, there are different starting points for this season,” says Lundell, who is leaving for his third season.

“The world situation is what it is, but it is true that wait felt comfortable and I’m really excited to start this season.”

“I’ve had expectations every season, but now it’s possible to take on a bigger role and be a really important player on the team.”

Lundell believes the coronavirus summer has even given more training time after being allowed to stay home and focus on the essentials.

Anton Lundell leaving the rehearsal hall after rehearsals on Tuesday.­

In the league and member clubs have an almost greater concern about how to stop the coronavirus than how to stop an opponent’s best scorer.

The viewing capacity of the halls is limited, a strong recommendation for face masks. You don’t have to be a fortune teller if you say you can have to play the League even without an audience. In that model, the disease situation progresses.

The regular season kicks off on Thursday when the 2019 finalists HPK and Kärpät meet. The last day of play before the start of the playoffs should be March 30, but the League office already knows that the calendar is subject to change.

The coronavirus haunted many league clubs during the training season. Jukurit was the first to be quarantined. Infections and quarantines are equally familiar in KooKoo and HPK.

League calendar jumps off its rails immediately if one club is quarantined for two weeks. The damage is then still small.

“If it comes to one club, the aim is to find replacement game days,” the league’s sports director Arto I. Järvelä says.

Järvelä gives an example. If, for example, KalPa is quarantined, an opponent will be sought for KalPa’s away games from among the so-called free teams.

Basically, one club should always be free when a full round of 15 teams in the League is played.

If, for example, the match were JYP – KalPa and it was canceled, Lukko would be free. Then Lukko would move to play against JYP so that JYP would not lose the match either.

When, at the end of the quarantine, it is the turn of JYP-Lock, JYP-KalPa will be played on the day released.

It may sound complicated, but that’s what happens in a series if quarantine strikes one club. The difficulty level increases if two or more teams are quarantined at the same time.

“If a team got three games in the tube, we wouldn’t do it. An opponent can be sought for away games, but of course not for home games, ”Järvelä reminds.

The horror scenario would be that quarantines hit multiple clubs almost simultaneously.

“There is no decision on that. We have a pretty fast decision-making machinery, but we can’t anticipate. ”

“If an impossible situation arises, it must be addressed.”

Järvelä has prepared a series program together with the clubs and he participates in negotiations on match transfers.

The Järvelä Nazis are not enough to whistle the season for a few weeks.

“If we break the series, it’s a matter of government and, in principle, even a matter of shareholders.”

Sekin the pattern could, at worst, come true that a club would be left with a large number of matches not played. As a reflection, everyone else should also have a shortage of program.

In the league, a formula is being planned to differentiate the playoff teams from the rest based on the average score. An example can be found last spring when Lukko was raised to second in the series ahead of Tappara when he had a better Score Average at the time of the interruption.

The most logical thing would be to raise the minimum number of matches to be played so high that a couple of wins will not ride anywhere yet.

Regular season implementation is the most important stage in the League. You don’t want to compromise on it, but the playoffs can be condensed.

One model would only be to shorten match series. The Best of Seven version would change to a shorter three-win practice. Up to two required wins could come into play.

The biggest change would be that the current ten-team playoff schedule would be curtailed for eight teams.

If we go to the playoffs for eight teams, when should the information be in the clubs?

“During February. We will already know in February whether we will be able to finish the regular season in March or not. ”

If there are dozens of matches left behind, the Regular Season will continue after April Fool’s Day and the start of the playoffs will be postponed.

League clubs players have taken the tests before the start of the season, but the league does not have a testing program in place, why?

Järvelä admits that the tests have been on display. The problem is the slowness of getting results. It may take a few days to get results, depending on your location.

“It doesn’t work in the tight rhythm of the League. If one place does not have a quick test and another does, the clubs are in an unequal position. ”

The planned vaccine will not save this league season and cannot be relied on for a long time to come.

“We must make every effort to ensure that the disease is not contagious. We hope to have quick tests in the future. ”