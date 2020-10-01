League starts HS estimate: HIFK coach Antti Pennanen needs a magician’s touch in the League, even a place for the championship HPK in the playoffs is tight

HIFK

HIFK lost two players so significant after last season that they can’t be easily replaced.

Otto Paajanen and Teemu Turusen the gaps left by you can only be filled with a more intense team game. Nor does it make that easier Ville Leskinen was injured just on the eve of the series.

Young Anton Lundell and skipper Jere Sallinen bring know-how to the middle lane. IFK fans want the same too From Alex Broadhurst. Swedish striker Emil Bemström could be the gem of the season, but Columbus lent him to IFK with a return stamp on his back.

IFK is bet almost to the top after season, but now Jarno Pikkarainen may be a magician if he intends to raise a team in the regular season to four chess.

Rating: 5th-6th in the regular season.

Head coach: Jarno Pikkarainen

Captain: Jere Sallinen

HPK

Dominant the champion looks pale in defending his title after last season suspended by the coronavirus.

Fresh head coach Matti Tiilikainen meet the big ones Antti Pennanen boots left.

Veteran expert Petri Kontiolan going to the Club brings skill and through it points to the game of superiority. Young people play on the outskirts of Kontiola Jere Innala, 22, and Valtteri Puustinen., 21. The scorer was 20. And if that happens, the club will rise in the league table.

Rating: places 9-11.

Head coach: Matti Tiilikainen

Captain: Markus Nenonen

Lynx

Jouko Myrrä became the number one coach in the middle of last fall and got a good feel of the team. If the same mood and going moves into this season, Ilves will play from the top three.

The team has youth, quality and perhaps the best goalkeeper in the series Lukáš Dostál.

Playing in the middle of number one Arttu Ruotsalainen got a nice pace already in practice games: 10 matches and powers 5 + 10.

Last season Ilves’ youngsters were on the move and now they are a year older and more experienced. Permission awaits a good result and new breakthroughs, all the way down to Leo.

Rating: places 3-4.

Head coach: Jouko Myrrä

Captain: Eemeli Finland

Jukurit

Coronavirus toi national publicity for Mikkeli and Jukuri, and neither would have wanted it.

Jukurit introduces the lesser of the realm to league viewers Teemu Pulkkinenwho plays the first league games of his career at the age of 25.

In the A-youth of the Blues, Pulkkinen rotted power, but then went to play in the United States for five years. The last four seasons went to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Interesting acquaintance and fun to see how the league hockey goes.

Rating: places 14-15.

Head coach: Marko Kauppinen

Captain: Jesper Piitulainen

JYP

League the most interesting chain is seen in JYP. Jani Tuppurainen, 40, and Jarkko Immonen get to the right side Brad Lambertin, 16 years.

Fathers and son in the same debate gaining power. Lambert promoted to the League in HIFK last season. The beeps brought four matches and evidence that there is enough skill and superiority to offer. Lambert quickly adapted to his new environment and loaded the most points (7 matches, 1 + 8) of JYP players in practice matches.

Rating: places 9-11.

Head coach: Pekka Tirkkonen

Captain: Jani Tuppurainen

Sword

Sword got back in his ranks Eetu Luostarinenwho will play at least in the fall.

Luostarinen was winning World Cup gold in 2019, although he was injured in the middle of the tournament. It was then called by North America, though the NHL remained unconquered. There were eight NHL matches in Carolina, but today Florida owns NHL rights.

Another interesting center is Aapeli Räsänen, who knows how to take at least as sharp a position on social issues as play. He studied and hockeyed for three years at Boston College and, at the age of 22, takes his first steps in the League.

Rating: places 7-8.

Head coach: Tommi Miettinen

Captain: Tommi Jokinen

KooKoo

Jussi Ahokas gets to put all his skills into the game when he wants to get KooKoo a season similar to last winter.

It was even a shame for KooKoo that no playoffs were played. There were expectations.

The team lost Anrei Hakulisen after big money to Lock, but got a power striker Ahti Oksanen About the jokers. Oksanen’s KHL visit stayed for a year, but certainly gave something. In practice games, Oksanen was the team’s number one gun.

Rating: places 5-6.

Head coach: Jussi Ahokas

Captain: Alexander Bonsaksen

Flies

Is regular season win again distributed to Kärpi? If Jesse Puljujärvi playing all season and succeeding, can “Pulju” forge a nice 60-70 points.

Puljujärvi is still looking for its place on the international puck map, but until then, Kärpät offers a suitable nesting place and an opportunity to increase self-confidence.

All those following the puck are roaring from the young Aatu from Rädy, and no reason. Räty, 17, played 12 matches in the League last season, but the numbers would increase if only the coronavirus malt remained in some way under control. The flies again have a mechanism that grinds the tip of a long series.

Rating: places 1-2.

Head coach: Mikko Manner

Captain: Mika Pyörälä

Lock

Rauman The lock has been chasing the championship with a credible lineup for as long as the memory of those following hockey carries. There has never been a trophy in the league.

Lukko received his only title before the time of color television in 1963. If last spring had not broken the coronavirus, the Rauma club could have corrected its statistics.

A ready-made head coach Pekka Virta begins his final term at Luko and is the sports executive Kalle Sahlstedt has put together a team that has a smile on hold. The lock has two interesting league newcomers, Boston Center has become the centerpiece Julius Mattila, soon to be 23 years old, and the youth World Cup gold medal Vili Saarijärvi, 23. Development can be expected in the uncomplicated doctrine of power.

Rating: places 3-4.

Head coach: Pekka Virta

Captain: Heikki Liedes

Pelicans

Monetary spoke at the Lahti Pelicans in spring, summer and autumn. It cannot but affect the spirit and performance of the team.

Can the old acquaintance Ryan Lasch save everything, hardly. Lasch played for the Pelicans in the silver season 2011–2012, after which he forged great seasons mainly in Sweden. Contract negotiations with Frölunda no longer met and the American striker chose Lahti.

Only 32-year-old head coach Tommi Nieminen gets into a tough place when he knows the Pelicans management is a more lively chess than usual. One can never guess whether it is coming from the direction of the jumping hill or from where.

Rating: places 13-15.

Head coach: Tommi Nieminen

Captain: Hannes Björninen

SaiPa

Contrast looks outwardly quite when Jarno Koskiranta switched to St. Petersburg SKA’s SaiPa. However, this is not the case.

Koskiranta is a very motivating return home. He gets to live with his family for a long time and focus on the puck in familiar circles.

The rapids bring credibility, example and support to the team’s younger guard. There is just too much space around the rapids to dream of great success.

Rating: places 12-13.

Head coach: Tero Lehterä

Captain: Jarno Koskiranta

Sport

Risto Dufva that is, RD came to the rescue last season when Vaasan Sport needed help and a change in its coaching.

The course corrected to such an extent that the largest icebergs managed to dodge, but no more.

Luggage center Niclas Lucenius, 31, returned to Sports after a five-year hiatus. The tourism of the skilled Lucenius gets a perspective, after the league career that started in Tappara, eleven clubs have accumulated on the way to Sports.

When enough moves hits come sometimes. Lucenius won the Finnish Championship at HPK in 2019. The material of the sport is enough for the rhyming chains to start immediately after the second, when he returned to the League. Where “Monster” Virtanen leads to three and Filip Riska four.

Rating: places 12-13.

Head coach: Risto Dufva

Captain: Erik Riska

Poleaxe

Tampere In Tappara, chair play is practiced at a steady pace.

It was now Jukka Rautakorven turn to move Jussi Tapolan as supervisor as sports director and Tapola takes the place of head coach.

Tappara is about a weird club that changes coaches or players there so success stays in the club.

Sentteri Michael Špaček and winger Jiři Smejkal are the gifts of Czech hockey to Tappara. Michael Špaček applied for three seasons of AHL teaching until he ended up in Tappara.

Returnee Jukka Peltola brings with me an attitude, a few solution goals and always an equally valuable Tappara spirit. Peltola and Kristian Kuusela are among those players who make fans feel confident.

Rating: places 1-2.

Head coach: Jussi Tapola

Captain: Jukka Peltola

TPS

In Turku was already practicing keeping safety distances in the stands last season while TPS was playing.

The club scored their first points by making a great safety video on the eve of this season.

Interesting to see how Raimo Helminen makes his ten foreign orchestras play the same tune and whether the picky Turku audience takes over the team. Helminen makes a return to league coaching, and in the most difficult way possible. There is a one-year contract in the pocket and a team around it that doesn’t really glow with Turku.

Russian central forward Ruslan Ishakov, 20, is an interesting player, good at skating and skillful. It is an achievement in itself to have just a 173-cent second-round NHL booking. The New York Islanders trusted the young man.

Rating: places 9-11.

Head coach: Raimo Helminen

Captain: Lauri Korpikoski

Aces

Porin The Aces made an interesting win during the training season when it knocked down the KHL club Jokerit in the winning shot race.

Central striker who played in the Jokers for a few seasons Mika Niemi returned to his hometown and brings a good addition to the middle lane. The triple chain is pulled Roni Hirvonen, only 18 years of great promise. Saku Koivun and Mikael Granlundin during this time the young centers sought a feel through the edge. The world has changed – League too.

The aces played nine practice matches, for which the Jokers win must be counted. Ari-Pekka Selin is an experienced coach enough to elevate the club close to the middle caste.

Rating: places 7-8.

Head coach: Ari-Pekka Selin

Captain: Niklas Appelgren