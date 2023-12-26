You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Edwin Torres and Óscar Hernández
Edwin Torres and Óscar Hernández
Many movements in the transfer market.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
After the title achieved by Junior, Colombian soccer teams agitate in the transfer market for what will be the dispute of the first tournament of 2024.
Review below the minute by minute of how the different teams are moving, rumors and confirmed transfers.
Nacional confirms its first reinforcement
The greens presented Edwin Torres, who arrives from Alianza Petrolera.
America confirms a new defender
Venezuelan Óscar Hernández, from Águilas Doradas, will wear red in 2024.
Kevin Mier, leaving Nacional?
Venezuelan goalkeeper Joel Graterol returns to América de Cali. The club announced it on its social networks.
Two Union pieces, to Junior
Junior de Barranquilla officially announced the arrival of Roberto Hinojosa and Fabián Cantillo, players who played for Unión Magdalena this semester.
Juan David Pérez returns to Boyacá Chicó
After eight years, the attacker returns to Tunja. He comes from acting in Jaguares.
Junior goes for more weight in the attack
The possible arrival of Marco Pérez, top scorer in 2023 with Águilas Doradas, and the return of Yimmi Chará excite the fans of the Colombian champion.
Other Santa Fe signings
The bag is completed with the side Elvis Perlaza, from Millonarios; winger Francisco Chaverra, from La Equidad, attacker José Eric Correa, from Royal Pari of Bolivia; the Argentine winger Juan Cruz Esquivel, from Tigre; the full-back or midfielder Juan Pablo Zuluaga, appears in the Pereira champion a year ago; forward Daniel Moreno, from Pasto, and Argentine central defender Marcelo Ortiz, from Atlético Tucumán.
Santa Fe revolutionized the market on Friday
The red list turned out to be longer than expected. Most importantly, the return of Daniel Torres, winner of six titles with the club and figure of the runner-up Independiente Medellín. Goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo arrives from that same team.
The ambassador club confirmed the signing of the goalkeeper who arrives from América de Cali.
Nacional and Pereira compete for Ríos
Atlético Nacional is behind Juan David Ríos and competes with Deportivo Pereira for his signing, which has already presented an official offer to the player. Deporte Tolima rejected Nacional's offer.
Diego Novoa close to being the new Millonarios goalkeeper
In the absence of official confirmation from the club, goalkeeper Diego Novoa will be Millonarios' new reinforcement. He will arrive as a substitute for Álvaro Montero.
América de Cali is looking for defenders
Daniel Bocanegra, Óscar Hernández, Jean Pestaña and Brayan Ceballos are on the agenda of América de Cali, which seeks to strengthen itself for the Copa Sudamericama.
Millonarios finalizes the details of his new striker
Santiago Giordana, 28-year-old Argentine forward, is signing a contract with Millonarios until 2026, after leaving Garcilazo as a free agent.
The player, who must present medical examinations, received the approval of coach Alberto Gamero to join the capital team.
Elvis changes path
The winger Elvis Perlaza, who did not renew his contract with Millonarios, would have already signed a contract as a new player for Independiente Santa Fe.
Atlético Bucaramanga is set up for 2024
Fabry Castro leaves Deportivo Cali as a free agent and joins Atlético Bucaramanga for 2024.
In addition, defender Carlos Andrés Ramírez is close to signing for the Leopardo team.
🚨 Fabry Castro (31) is officially announced as a new player of the #Bucaramanga. The midfielder signed a one-year contract, with the possibility of extending it 🟡🟢
👀 You arrive free after having ended and not renewed your relationship with #Cali pic.twitter.com/IKuzgXr3CR
— Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) December 21, 2023
To Bogota? No, to Barranquilla
Yerson Candelo, who was offered to Millonarios at the time, would now be very close to signing with Junior de Barranquilla.
Cali confirms two more new faces
Central defender Francisco Meza and left back Yulián Gómez were announced by Deportivo Cali.
Nacional buys 'Chipi Chipi'
Atlético Nacional exercised the purchase option it had on goalkeeper Harlen 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo, who arrived on loan earlier this year.
The 30-year-old player signed a contract with the Antioquia club until December 2025.
Santa Fe seeks extreme in Argentina
Independiente Santa Fe would be testing the signing of Argentine winger Juan Cruz Esquivel. There is interest in the 23-year-old player and in the coming days there may be an official offer.
Junior could lose a figure
Corinthians of Brazil would have presented an offer for José Enamorado, a player who is on loan to Junior de Barranquilla from Real Cartagena.
The Brazilians' proposal would be a loan with a purchase option.
Millonarios thinks about plan B for the side
Nicolás Giraldo, left back of Deportes Tolima, could land in Bogotá to sign for Millonarios if the arrival of player Danovis Banguero from Águilas Doradas does not materialize.
Marmolejo would reach the Santa Fe arch
Everything indicates that Santa Fe's new goalkeeper is Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who will arrive from Medellín. Apparently there is already an agreement for the goalkeeper to be a cardinal.
The Poderoso club announced its ups and downs for the moment. The DIM reinforcements are: José Aja, Pablo Lima, Jhon Vásquez and Kenner Valencia.
For their part, they will leave: Yulián Gómez, Jonathan Marulanda, Daniel Torres Joaquín Varela, Andrés Ricaurte and Felipe Pardo.
Hinestroza decides on Bucaramanga
Freddy Hinestroza was confirmed as a new Atlético Bucaramanga player for 2024.
🚨⚽GET IT OUT!
The attacker will join the ranks of Atlético Bucaramanga in 2024. Player with time in teams such as Atlético Nacional, Getafe, Real Zaragoza or Junior.
Welcome to Bucaramanga Freddy!#Let'sDreamTogether pic.twitter.com/pLhEf8aNXG
— Atlético Bucaramanga (@ABucaramanga) December 20, 2023
Miguel Caneo, former player of the team, was announced as the new coach of Boyacá Chicó for 2024.
Marco Pérez, to Millonarios?
According to Antena 2, Millonarios would once again bet on bringing in the last scorer in the League, just as they did a year ago, when Leonardo Castro arrived from Pereira. The attacker has just renewed with Águilas Doradas until 2026, so Millos would have to negotiate from club to club. Pérez was champion twice with Alberto Gamero as coach, in Boyacá Chicó (2008) and Tolima (2018).
Jeison Murillo could play in Colombia: he would go to Cali
The central defender trained in the club's minor divisions, but did not make his debut: he went through Cádiz, Las Palmas, Granada, Inter Milan, Valencia, Barcelona, Sampdoria and Celta. Today he is in Al Shamal, Qatar. According to journalist Ana María Navarrete, from VBar Caracol, he would be willing to make the effort to return to Cali.
Daniel Torres, near Santa Fe
The midfielder negotiates with the cardinal team to return. Possible contract until 2025. Unofficial version.
Ups and downs in Once Caldas
Added: Juan Pablo Patiño, Iván Rojas, Daniel Quiñones, James Aguirre, Mauricio Castaño, Yonatan Murillo
Out: Gerardo Ortiz, Fainer Torijano, Andrés Felipe Correa, Marlon Piedrahíta, Luis Miranda, Sherman Cárdenas
Confirmed movements in National
Added: Edwin Torres, Joan Castro
Out: Tomás Ángel, Cristian Zapata, Nelson Deossa, Jader Gentil
Casualties in America from Cali
Out: Diego Novoa, Daniel Quiñones, Facundo Suárez, Carlos Darwin Quintero, Daniel Mosquera.
Registrations: Javier Reina, Jonathan Marulanda, Alexander Mejía, Lautaro Ezequiel Villegas
Out: Germán Mera, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Johan Wallens, Gustavo Ramírez, Aldair Gutiérrez, Fabry Castro, Luis Haquin, Kevin Saucedo, Jhildrey Lasso, Duvan Mina.
Álex Mejía, to the sugar bowl
The player is a new addition to Deportivo Cali. He arrives to reinforce the green and white midfield for the 2024 season
Out: Fernando Uribe, Kliver Moreno, Juan David Torres, Juan Moreno.
Out: Antony Silva, Fabián Viáfara, José Aja, Rubén Manjarrés, Ever Valencia, Yeison Moreno, Christian Marrugo, Fabián Sambueza, Harold Rivera, Fabio Delgado, Ivan Scarpeta, Iván Rojas, Enrique Serje, Emmerson Batalla, Jairo Ditta, Jhon Meléndez, Harold Rivera.
Aldair Gutiérrez, a 25-year-old right back, arrives in the beautiful city. Player with time at Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali.
🚨🐆 é!
The 25-year-old right back arrives in the beautiful city. He is a player with time at Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali. Welcome Aldair!#let'sdreamtogether pic.twitter.com/Nvneqm3QVa
— Atlético Bucaramanga (@ABucaramanga) December 16, 2023
Deportivo Pereira joins forces with Quintero
The Mateca team announced the return of attacker Carlos Darwin Quintero
💛❤️ COME HOME 🏠 🏟️
After several years Carlos Darwin Quintero @darwinJR3 wear these colors that we love so much again 😍
WELCOME TO GRANDE MATECAÑA, this has always been your home. pic.twitter.com/0zU3rHaZJS
— Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) December 16, 2023
The Cali team confirmed the Argentine attacker Lautaro Villegas.
🇦🇷 is Deportivo Cali's new reinforcement for the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old forward arrives from Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina.
Welcome! #VamosCali🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/MU7yrSLIk0
— Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) December 17, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
