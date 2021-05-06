League Seppo Hurme has been the guardian of Luko for 45 years, and now the League finals are finally ahead – players get to curse the veteran with permission and for good reason

In Rauma has had time to wait already tovi. 33 years if calculated from the previous finals of the Men’s Hockey League or 58 years if calculated from the previous and only Finnish championship won by Luko.

For the final games, the wait will certainly end on Friday. Lukko, who won the regular season, will open the finals in a home game against the Turku Ball Club in the game starting at 6.30 pm.

At least one thing is the same with the finals 33 years ago. The sharpness of Lukk’s skates is a guardian Seppo Hurmeen, 78, hands.

Gore is a native of Rauma who, during his childhood, followed Luko ‘s success in the main series. At times, a group of boys climbed to watch the games in the trees, which overlooked the auditorium.

When Finland’s third artificial ice was built in Rauma in 1961, Hurme was involved in the work at the age of 18.

“I’ve been there shoveling sand,” Hurme says.

So far, Lukko won his only Finnish championship at the end of the second artificial ice guarantee in 1963, and Äijänsuo got an ice rink in 1970.

Gore enjoyed those times closely in the stands in games and went in the evenings to watch rehearsals as well. Eventually, Luko’s then executive director, played for the team in the 50s and 60s Jukka Männistö asked Hurme to get involved.

“For a while, I thought and asked the hostess for permission. We have been involved ever since. ”

From the beginning of the 70’s, Hurme was first a guardian of A-youth for five seasons. In 1976, Hurme moved into the background of the main league team after the Finnish Championship series had become the Finnish Championship League.

When Hurme started with Luko’s backgrounds, the first years of the reign were lived. The ice rink in Äijänsuo was cold.

“At first, there were no locker rooms at all. They are made afterwards. There were common changing rooms with the football field. The equipment was worn in the adjoining service booth. ”

Rauma Luko’s guardian Seppo Hurme in a familiar place in his team’s service booth repairing skates and helmets.­

Although artificial ice initially brought success, a long difficult period came after the completion of the ice rink in Rauma.

Hurmeen in the first seven years Lukko played five qualifiers and fell in the spring of 1983.

Lukko snatched the spot in the main series back in the spring of 1984, knocking down the HPK with a young team in the qualifier. Since then, the main series has been played continuously in Rauma.

“It will probably be a crucial season for Luko as a whole,” Hurme estimates.

“At that time, RTK also started to support significantly on the financial side. If not for those companies, would Lock play in the League anymore? Rauma is quite a small place compared to many others. ”

Lock’s operating losses are often offset by group grants. Contineo oy, the owner of Rauman Lukko oy, also owns RTK, one of Finland’s largest cleaning and property maintenance companies. The majority owner of Contineo oy, on the other hand, is the Rauma Hockey Support Association.

Lock has at one time been founding RTK in the 70s.

From rising spring it took four years before the playoffs were played in Rauma. There was a time when only the top four teams were able to solve medals.

In the spring of 1988, the regular season was won by Tampereen Ilves, in whose attack they played, for example Risto Jalo, Raimo Helminen and Mika Nieminen. In the semi-finals, Lukko sensationally took the final place from Ilves.

The championship dreams fell to another Tampere team when Tappara celebrated the championship at the end of the season.

Back in the spring of 1988, some of Luko’s players went on civilian work. When the finals started 33 years ago, the care of the players showed the importance of the games, according to Hurme. In professional times, the difference in everyday life is smaller.

Also Hurme was at work outside the club during the previous finals. He had a career in the telephone company for more than 40 years and retired early 20 years ago at the age of 58 when his health was on the rise. One of the conditions for the early retirement he received was that he could earn a limited salary. So Hurme was the guardian on a talc-based basis. Passion drew with him already during his career.

“I went to work for eight hours first and then came to the hall. Even for a maximum of two weeks, I was able to take the holidays for games and gaming trips. ”

With a lock there are currently three guardians. Mostly Hurme sharpens skates, but helps with other work if necessary.

Hurme says he is more in the background, but he comes to the hall every morning and still rounds up all the away games with the team.

The work has changed a lot since the early 70s.

“Machines are always becoming more automatic. Before, it was much more accurate when you had to know how to do something by hand. When I was in the top A youngsters, there was no plane at all. League coach Kaj Rosvall pulled the skate twice into the sharpener and said this would sharpen these. ”

Gore start their day at eight in the morning by looking at the board around the locker room, which players want the skates to be sharpened. Some players want sharpening before the morning ice, some only after or before the game.

As the season progresses, Hurme gets to know the wishes of the players and the characters’ characters also come to the fore.

“Someone can curse sometimes, but I’ve said yes you can curse. It’s better to know if there’s something wrong. ”

But what is the veteran guardian’s view of why Lukko is so good this particular season?

“There’s a team that’s pretty mobile and has enough skill to get the passing game going. The game system is developed by the coach, and a little different from the others. ”

The first final of the league Lukko – TPS on Friday in Rauma from 6.30 pm. C More Sport 1 and MTV are broadcasting the match live.

At the age of 77, guardian Seppo Hurme still plays all of Rauma Luko’s guest games.­

Seppo Hurme starts work at eight in the morning by looking at the board around the locker room, which players want the skates to be sharpened.­