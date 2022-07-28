League-Russia, Gabrielli’s denial “News not attributable to intelligence”

Gabrielli: “News without any foundation as already reported to Copasir”

“The news appeared in the newspaper The printregarding the attribution to national intelligence of alleged interlocutions between the Avvocato Capuano and representatives of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Italy, to bring down the Draghi Government, are devoid of any foundation as already reported to Copasir, on the occasion of similar articles, which appeared in recent months “. This was reported by the Authority delegated to the security of the Republic, the undersecretary Gabrielli.

GOVERNMENT, SALVINI: “RUSSIA? THE LEFT IS DESPERATE AND DIVIDED, ON 25 SEPTEMBER IT CHANGES “ – “A divided and desperate left, with some foolish servant in some editorial office, spends its time looking for fascists, Russians and racists who are not there. On September 25, we finally change! ”. This is the message that Lega leader Matteo Salvini sent in parliamentary chats after the sharp denial of the undersecretariat Franco Gabrielli, Delegated Authority for Security of the Republic, about the news published this morning by a newspaper.

