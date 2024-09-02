Monterrey.- An investigation by Proceso Magazine links the fortune of Governor Samuel García’s offices to billing companies that launder funds for the Beltrán Leyva Cartel.

According to the investigation, the income amounts of the Firma y Jurídica Fiscal and GMA Firma Jurídica Fiscal law firms, both owned by the President, amount to approximately 2.4 billion pesos, between 2016 and 2023.

The report also links the Lefinco Consulting Firm – founded by Marcelo Flores, brother of Miguel Flores, the Governor’s right-hand man – with payments received from Suministro MYR, which also triangulated millions of dollars to García’s offices. “Lefinco Consulting Firm is the axis of the triangulation of funds. In the case of the companies linked to the Beltrán Leyva organization, the amount laundered, according to the FGE, is 21 million pesos,” the investigation states.

The publication claims that at least seven companies linked to the Cartel have made payments to Lefinco.

Of the companies linked to organized crime, only five have been identified: Ferrara Consultores, Segurivic, Construcciones y Proyectos Cobalto, Constructora ZVA, MFI Servicios y Asesoría, the latter company has been reported by the Tamaulipas UIF as an invoice company to launder millions of pesos. According to the investigation, these companies are related to Norberto Valencia González, alias “Socialitos”, arrested in 2023 and identified as the last of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel’s money launderers, and José Rodolfo Villarreal Hernández, alias “El Gato”, identified as the leader of the criminal group in San Pedro. The magazine reported that the findings are part of an investigation carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office.