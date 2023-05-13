La Equidad made the auction of the round-robin phase of the 2023-I League even more spicy. Alexis García’s team hasn’t lost for nine games and this Friday they achieved a result that puts them, for now, among the top eight in the League.

The Bogotá team beat Atlético Bucaramanga 1-0, with an agonizing goal from the Colombian-Venezuelan José Hernández Chávez in the 86th minute, and rose to eighth place in the championship, with 25 points, displacing Junior from Barranquilla for now, who this Saturday will play against Deportivo Pereira in Barranquilla.

On the last date, La Equidad will play again in Bogotá, but this time as a visitor, against Millonarios, who needs a win to ensure seeding in the semifinal home runs and thus have the ‘invisible point’.

It should be remembered that this year the championship regulations changed and the first two in the League standings have an advantage in the event of a tie on points against any rival in the semifinal home run.

Deportivo Cali, eliminated from home runs

In Montería, Deportivo Cali achieved a result that gives them some breathing space in the relegation table, but which closes the door to qualifying for home runs: drew 1-1 with Jaguares.

José Armando Mendoza put the Jaguares ahead, after a bad rejection by goalkeeper Kevin Dawson, and Andrés Arroyo equalized for Cali.

For their part, Águilas Doradas moved into second place in the League by defeating Envigado 1-2 as a visitor, at Parque Estadio Sur.

Results of date 19 of the League

Envigado 1-2 Golden Eagles

Jaguars 1-1 Cali

Equity 1-0 Bucaramanga

Saturday

Union Magdalena vs. Tolima (4:10 p.m., Win)

Boyaca Chico vs. Millionaires (6:20 pm, Win+)

Junior vs. Pereira (8:30 p.m., Win+)

Sunday

Medellin vs. Grass (2 pm, Win+)

America vs. Once Caldas (4:10 p.m., Win+)

Oil Alliance vs. National (6:20 p.m., Win+)

Santa Fe vs. Huíla (8:30 p.m., Win+)

League standings

