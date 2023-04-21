Tigres lives low hours. The UANL team sees the direct qualification to the Clausura 2023 league group increasingly distant and in the Concacaf Champions League it has not left great sensations. The calendar will become more complex in the following weeks and it seems that the cats will have to opt for one tournament or another if they want to win a cup this semester.
When asked about it, Jesús Angulo, defender of Tigres, spoke about the decision that the team will have to make and if they will opt for the Concachampions and throw away the MX League. The ‘Stitch’ indicated that the cats will not rule out either of the two tournaments and that they have a team to be protagonists in both competitions.
“I don’t agree with that (that Tigres can’t compete in the MX League) or be focused on a single tournament. If we’re in both, it’s to fight both. I think no player focuses on just one. We’re going to fight for both If you see it that way, it’s your opinion. It’s an opportunity to fight things and we’re always positive.”
– Jesus Angulo in conference
The UANL box defender indicated that the team is physically well and that they have a deep squad to face the commitments of the two tournaments. “It is a vast squad despite the performance it is having. We must continue working, focus on that, there is no other solution,” added Angulo.
Tigres is currently in seventh position in the general table with 22 units. Although mathematically it is still possible, it seems that the cats will need a true miracle and several combinations to advance to the league directly.
This Thursday, April 20, they will receive Puebla at the Volcán in a matchday 16 duel. On Tuesday, April 25, they will receive León in the first leg semifinal of the Concacachampions.
