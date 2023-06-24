Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/24/2023 – 2:48 pm

Share



Counting on a great performance from the opposite Alan and the pointer Lucarelli, Brazil defeated Slovenia by 3 sets to 1 (partials 23/25, 25/23, 26/24 and 25/21), this Saturday in Orleans (France), in match valid for the second week of the initial phase of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League.

IT’S A VICTÓOOOOOOOOO! Another great match for the selection in the Nations League of @volleyball. 3 x 1 And come to ! pic.twitter.com/iOlYqYqZIH — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 24, 2023

Related news:

After the victory, the team led by coach Renan Dal Zotto remained in fourth place in the standings, but now with 16 points conquered, six less than the leader Japan. The Brazilian team will be back on the court at 12:30 pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (25), when it will face France.

In this Saturday’s confrontation, the Brazilian highlights were the opposite Alan and the pointer Lucarelli, each with 19 points. For Slovenia, Cebulj was the top scorer, with 18 hits.

competition format

The League brings together the 16 best ranked teams by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). The first qualifying phase started on June 6th and runs until July 9th. Each team plays 12 matches (four per week in different venues). In the end, the top eight advance to the quarterfinals, with Poland already having a guaranteed qualification for hosting the final phase of the League of Nations. The competition games also add points to the FIVB world ranking, one of the parameters in the race for a vacancy for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France).























