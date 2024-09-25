Riot Games’ new cinematic brought back the dormant vigor after WORLDS 2023, where T1 roared back menacingly and powerfully this fall, League of Legends He launched a new voice, after the sweet tone of NewJeans who accompanied and crowned Deft and company, on this occasion, the WORLDS 2024 anthem was performed by Likin Park and showed us a FAKER committed to his team and his fans.

Everybody loves Warriors, However, no one will deny that Riot Games puts in a lot of effort with its cup and shows us different clever twists every year, which will not always be to everyone’s taste, just like the countless champions that have created a diverse audience for it. The WORLDS 2024 anthem is here to rock eSports once again, and what a way!

Heavy is the Crown introduced us to our mighty hero and king, after the fall of 2022 and the rise in 2023. The video shows us an epic theme that will remind us of the battles full of honor and passion that were fought in the Middle Ages, which are kept in the fortresses, which are designed from the ostentatious stained glass windows to the illuminated walls. In the video, T1 is stalked by our beloved eSports teams that come from France and China, refusing to stand up to FAKER.

League of Legends shows us again how to get back into action in eSports through a show that will thrill all players who see the 2023 champion team trying to defend its title with all its might. The moves when presenting FAKER in the castle arena will blow the hearts of all players away.

There is no doubt, the video is not epic, FAKER is, FAKER IS THE LEGEND.

Heavy is the Crown allows us to see how the king of League of Legends He rises again amidst cheers, let’s see if he can defend the title he carries on his shoulders.

Source: Riot Games

In the video we see T1 reunited, alsos, there are also multiple references to the four WORLDS crowns that FAKER has received over the years in the world championship of League of Legends. The animation of the players, with their respective champions, is breathtaking, and although LoL fans cannot decide whether they hate or love FAKER, the face of the video game, the truth is that the boy holds a large part of the eSports industry and the most important cup in the industry.

Let’s see if T1 can protect their crown at WORLDS 2024, having come close to failing to qualify.

League of Legends and the WORLDS 2024 schedule

The WORLDS 2024 has already begun, after the anthem we all began to renew the lolero breath and it should be noted that while the release date of Arcane second season (check it out here), on the other hand, we have been informed for some time about the calendar of the arena of legends that today are our best eSports teams from around the world. Below are the dates:

September 25-29 — Play-In Stage

September 30th to October 2nd — Pick them

3 — 7; 10–13 October — Swiss Stage

October 17 – 20 – Quarter Finals

October 26-27 — Semifinals

November 2 — Finals

Now, let’s schedule the matches that open the cup race. Will T1 be world champion again?

