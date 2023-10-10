The League of Legends World Championship it is an event that fans of the title really don’t want to miss and, given the popularity of the game in Italy, cinemas are also gearing up to show the Seoul final comfortably from the theaters of our cities.

This is precisely the initiative launched by The Space cinemascattered throughout Italy: to screen the League of Legends 2023 world final to be held in the South Korean capital, complete with commentary in Italian, in all its theaters.

The event will take place on November 19th and all The Space cinemas present on Italian soil will broadcast the event: we already have the possibility to book our ticket on official website of the cinema and to get a discount on the final price by presenting our The Space Pass.

This is an initiative that only makes us understand the increasingly central role that the eSports in mass entertainment, bringing thousands of people to attend events featuring teams from around the world.

We wish all League of Legends fans to have the opportunity to attend the final of the world championship: on the official website of The Space cinemas you will find the rental of all the structures that will participate to the event.