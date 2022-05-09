Patch 12.10 will disrupt the usual pace of matches due to increased durability on champions.

Riot Games is expanding the League of Legends universe with all kinds of proposals, including a team fighting game, an MMO and even an animated series that, under the name of Arcane, has conquered a lot of viewers. All these projects portend a exciting future for all fans of this MOBA, but that does not mean that Riot has abandoned its main game.

The base health of champions will be increased, as well as some stats that are gained by leveling upThat is why he is now preparing an update that will change the usual rhythm of his classic games. And it is that, as the same developer publishes on her Twitter account, the version 12.10 of League of Legends will bring with it a increased durability in all his champions. In this way, we will have to form more effective strategies (and attack more times) if we want to score a death.

How will they achieve this? Riot Games already has announced that statistics such as the base health, health per level, armor per level, and magic resist per levelwhich will ensure even more spectacular games: “We believe that increasing the defensive statistics of the champions will be beneficial, as it will allow players to test your skills by giving them more opportunities to counterattack and enjoy big plays.

We will have to see how players adapt to this novelty, which promises to push all our individual and team strategies to the limit. After all, League of Legends is still one of the most watched games on platforms like Twitterso it won’t be long before we see many videos and recommendations to adapt our mains to the new Riot idea.

