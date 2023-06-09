













League of Legends will have a new rank | EarthGamer

There they talked about updates to ranked, including a new tier and a big change to promotions. It is almost at the beginning of this filming, which lasts more than six minutes, that they touch on a very important topic.

The new rank you will reach League of Legends it is Emerald, and is situated between Diamond and Platinum. The idea behind this new ranking milestone is to answer the concerns of many players.

We recommend: Coca-Cola launches a League of Legends drink that “tastes XP” without sugar.

All because there was no shortage of those who thought that there was a great gap between the ranks mentioned before.

According to Van Room the changes to ranked will be during the mid-season in July. He then talked about ranks.

Fountain: Riot Games.

Andrei van Roon highlighted that most of the players are Silver or lower in League of Legendsand that only a few are above Gold 4.

At least for him the distribution is too focused on the low ranges.

For Van Room it’s better to use the wide range that exists in the game to really show how many skill levels there are for each player. That instead of putting them all in such small categories.

Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler are back with 100 pc nuggets for the latest dev update on: ❇️Ranked Updates

🏆Clash improvements

🍄AAS progress

🌟Star Guardian Skins

🌹New Ultimate Skin

➕And more! 🎬 https://t.co/pCuIfW69Wh pic.twitter.com/Jnbc65zhkQ — League of Legends LATAM (@lollatam) June 8, 2023

So they’re going to change the ranked distribution but they’re not going to accumulate users at the ranks of Diamond and above. That is the reason for adding the new Emerald rank mentioned above to League of Legends.

But at the same time they will keep the skill requirements for Diamond+ as they are today. In a publication More details about this change and the impact it will have can be found on the dev blog.

Fountain: Riot Games.

In the video there are other comments about changes that will come to LOLamong which are the elimination of promotions that allow promotion of division.

This is a strategy that is present in other Riot Games multiplayer titles, such as Valorant.

Regarding Esmeralda and touching the subject again, its implementation will be from July 19. This date marks the start of the 2023 Ranked Season.

Apart from League of Legends We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.