An interesting teaser reported about the second season of the popular Riot Games series and showed a new character who looks very different from those we know from the original cast. Definitely, we will see new faces, both from the catalog of League of Legends as debuts that will be necessary for the thread of the story. It will be quite an adventure!

Ambessa Merdarda, Mel's mother, was one of the most interesting characters introduced towards the end of the first season. This woman comes from Noxus, and we know the grim implications of that.

Despite only having hints of Ambessa's intentions, we know that it will not bring anything good to Zaun; although it seems that, for the sand of League of Legends Yeah. Ambessa will be the first character of Arcane that will jump into the sand Lol! That's right, she will soon be a champion. This leaves even more opportunities for the other characters to also jump into our beloved arena.

The second season of the series will arrive in November 2024.

League of Legends: Where can I watch Arcane?

The first season of the series is available on Netflix; It consists of 9 chapters, each lasting around 40 minutes.

The adult animation series is a production by Fortiche Prodcutions which is well known for its collaborations with Riot Games. The company was also responsible for the most polished music videos in League of Legends: 2014: Warriors –hymn of 2014–, 2018: Rise –anthem of 2018– and 2018: Pop/Stars –KDA–. So there are high expectations for the new season, after the great success of the first one that premiered in 2021.

