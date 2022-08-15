The event of Star Guardian of League of Legendswhich allows to acquire skins or appearances for the characters and having them take on the aspect of magical girls did not go according to plan. So RiotGames decided to act.

That is why he announced that he will take a series of measures to satisfy the players and that it has been worth the time they invested in this campaign, which was canceled due to technical problems.

Like other events of League of Legends the of Star Guardian it is related to the progression system that motivates players to log in every day and complete various missions.

Due to the failures it could not be carried out as planned; the challenges could not be completed. So it is impossible to get the associated rewards. Initially RiotGames wanted to extend the event but ultimately decided to cancel it.

Font: RiotGames.

So what comes next? Well riot will give players all free rewards no matter how far along they are. The only restriction on this decision of the event of Star Guardian of League of Legends is that it does not apply to new accounts.

That is, it is necessary to have time playing to acquire these gifts, which is fair. Thus, the company prevents some from wanting to take advantage of this situation.

(3/3) When these rewards are granted they may not appear when you log in, but they’ll be added to players’ accounts. In the coming days, we’ll have a more detailed update. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) August 12, 2022

What are the League of Legends Star Guardian rewards?

Regarding the content of the gifts of the event of Star Guardian of League of Legends comprises emotes and icons as well as various Essences, Masterwork Chests and keys; even an orb of Star Guardian 2022.

What will not be unlocked is the track Premium; Players who purchased the update will need to continue doing quests to earn rewards. The latter cannot be obtained for free.

But to give the players a chance riot is extending the time of this event. They have until August 24 to obtain them based on their effort and dedication.

We will have to see how the players receive the above. Some feel that extending the campaign further and fixing issues would be ideal, but perhaps that conflicts with the game’s update schedule.

In addition to League of Legends we have more video game information in EarthGamer.