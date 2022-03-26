Riot Games and Coca-Cola recently announced a new multi-year partnership regarding the Wild Rift Esports league.

Longtime fans of League of Legends they will remember this it is not the first time that Coca-Cola works with Riot. During the 2014-2016 seasons of the world championship League of LegendsCoca-Cola was indeed one of the main sponsors.

Selman Careaga, Global Head of Coca-Colaregarding this collaboration he stated the following:

We are convinced that magic exists and that it arises from human relationships that develop both in the real world and in the digital one. We look forward to working closely with the Wild Rift team to bring new content and experiences to more fans around the world in the coming months and years.

Leo Faria, Global Head of Wild Rift Esportsspecified how Coca-Cola has made its contribution to launching Esports globally:

Coca-Cola helped launch what is now the biggest Esport on the planet, aka League of Legends Esports, so I’m thrilled they see the future in Wild Rift Esports as well. This partnership will span more than 100 countries, including the eight regional leagues that serve as the foundation for our sport.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile version of League of Legends Of Riot Games. Built from the ground up to be a pure mobile experience, the game features a couple of key differences than the original title. For example they are available 81 samples in Wild Rift respect to over 150 in the original League of Legends. Also some changes have been made to the game mechanics to make it more suitable for the mobile context.

The 2022 season will take place in 8 regions of the world and the game’s first ever international tournament, called Wild Rift Icons Global Championshipwill take place this summer.

Alan Moore, executive producer Of League of Legends: Wild Riftstated the following:

We are thrilled to work side by side with Coca-Cola to level up the experience of playing Wild Rift anywhere in the world. Having their support as we continue to add new features and content to Wild Rift will give us new possibilities in and out of the game.

The new partnership will offer personalized rewards and experiences, including a weekly content series co-created by Riot Games and Coca-Cola.