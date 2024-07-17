Starting July 17 at 9:00 am Central Mexico time, the horde mode will be available. League of Legends. This is being promoted as Animalia Squad Mission, which was an event that took place 2 years ago and is now back, but in a different experience.

You see, Animalia Squad is just the “graphical” part of Horde mode. League of LegendsHere, by teaming up with 4 you will face dozens, if not hundreds, of enemies that will surround you without giving you any respite.

But that’s just the first layer, or let’s say it’s the most basic and enough reason to start playing because it’s an experience totally unrelated to LoL, but with the champions and universe of Animalia Squadron. There’s nothing more appealing about that.

We spoke with Eduardo Cortejoso, product manager of the game modes of League of Legends to answer some questions that will make the experience much easier.

Moving LoL champions to horde mode

Alright, horde mode of League of Legends It is NOT PLAYED as League of Legends. It wouldn’t make sense. The champions’ specials work when they face 2 or 3 enemies at the same time, not dozens or hundreds. The point here is that they had to make adjustments to those iconic characters to make the experience different.

This brings us to the point of who has the upper hand when it comes to playing horde mode? The one who has 1000 hours of LoL since it came out over a decade ago or the one who just joined? Well, on paper neither of them, because everything you’re playing is brand new and based on the Vampire Survivors gameplay experience.

The joke will be on who adapts first to the game scheme, which is based on WASD, E, R and C. WASD is for moving the character, E and R are used to launch special attacks and C is for setting simple attacks to automatic or not. By default they are launched on their own, but you can disable them.

Those who stick to this scheme, who understand that the point is to survive the enemy attacks, will be the ones who come out ahead. And yes, at the beginning you will die many times and maybe you won’t make it past the first stage, but the challenge is really complicated.

Overwhelming the player is the way the experience tests you.

The horde mode match begins. The strategy proposed by the teammates is very clear, hold on and assume the roles because the combat will be very overwhelming. It starts slow, very calm and not even 1 or 2 minutes pass before things get complicated for everyone. The tank makes his way and holds on, you have DPS doing damage regularly and maybe a support can speed everyone up with a shield.

You think attacking over and over is the solution, however, running for your life is the path to salvation. It’s no longer about executing your special every 10 or 15 seconds, it’s about measuring when it’s important to perform a finisher and when you approach a fountain to regain health. Even choosing the right bonuses to endure is too important. With that comes communication and if there is no such thing, then there’s no way to escape.

The goal that the team behind the horde mode set for themselves League of Legends The goal is to survive at all costs. The advice we are given is to stick together. No splitting up. You are a tank that advances, dodges and stays standing. The problem is that it is not so easy to do this.

The truth is that the groups must be varied, those who go with only Jinx will not be able to get ahead… although they can try. It is a real challenge that many will try.

League of Legends: Why will horde mode be so short?

These experiences are somewhat complex. That’s the reality. They are created from a prototype, then actions are taken and in the end, players are expected to accept it, adopt it and go viral. Eduardo Cortejoso tells us that it makes no sense for a game to have at least 5 hours of consumption by a user, the joke with these titles is that an average of 60 hours is seen.

With that sample size, you can better understand why players are stuck in a mode that isn’t competitive, but is very challenging and tests them every second. The frustration level can be really high, but so is the reward, especially as the levels go up.

Now, if it works, the dilemmas come. You have to update, develop, plan what comes next. It’s an additional job that Riot Games will surely want to attend to, but only if it’s seen that the community is consuming the experience. Yes, it’s not a cakewalk, but it’s something that could happen. They could also can the horde mode for when it’s worth launching it again. We’ll just need to have the excuse.

