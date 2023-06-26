With the arrival of patch 13.14 on July 20, 2023, the summer event of League of Legends titled Warrior spiritwhich ends on August 28. As happened last year with Star Guardian, it is a thematic event that adds new content, this time not only to League of Legends but also through Wild Rift, Team Fight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra.

The title already suggests what the theme of the summer event will be: a tribute to the fighting game genre and anime, with intense duels and fights to the death… in short, imagine a bizarre cross between League of Legends and Dragon Ball! On a narrative level, the arena of the Tournament of Souls will be the scene of epic clashes, followed live and on live TV, and commented by the mysterious Divine Eye. The ultimate prize? The power to change the world.

However, the biggest changes will be seen by players in the League of Legends client because Warrior Within will introduce a new game mode, which will join those already present. What tournament would it be without a worthy battleground? Arena will be the new playable mode of League, designed for players who love the duo. Four teams made up of two players will compete in new maps designed for two-on-two matches, in elimination matches until only one winning couple remains… and for further details we suggest you follow the pages of Multiplayer.it in the next days.

An additional experience will also be added to the client, a real fighting game as a mini-game dedicated to Tournament of Souls, in which players will take on the role of Samira and earn Reputation by playing games of League. “This will allow them to face new opponents and unlock new skills for the character to advance further in the tournament,” Riot Games says. “The goal of the competition is to defeat all ten contenders and become the new champion. Players they can redeem the rewards after each victory and unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels, which offer different degrees of challenge suitable for everyone, based on each one’s skills and the time available”.

Client Metagame Experience: Tournament of Souls

Specifically, here are all the contents that will be introduced in League of Legends with the arrival of the Warrior Within:

New Mode Arena

Arena New Champion Naafiri, the hound with a hundred bites, of which you can read our preview

Naafiri, the hound with a hundred bites, of which you can read our preview Aspects of the Warrior Within for the following champions: Samira (Ultimate), Viego (Legendary), Naafiri, Shaco, and Pyke (also Prestige Edition), Pyke, Sett, Lux, Jhin, Gwen, Evelynn

for the following champions: Samira (Ultimate), Viego (Legendary), Naafiri, Shaco, and Pyke (also Prestige Edition), Pyke, Sett, Lux, Jhin, Gwen, Evelynn Pass Warrior Spirit 2023

Warrior Spirit 2023 Metagame experience in the client: Tournament of Souls

Regarding the Warrior Spirit, an important clarification is necessary. The theme of the summer event could easily bring to mind the long-awaited Project L, Riot Games’ fighting game featuring the most famous and iconic characters from League of Legends. However, Warrior Spirit, reports a Riot Games spokesman during the presentation press event, is in no way related to other developer projects and even the aesthetics and artistic direction differ strongly. The “fighting arena” theme is actually a thematic trick that allows Riot to indulge a lot both on the aesthetic and content front of League; then, wanting to venture a malicious hypothesis, it is a good way of introducing the idea of ​​a different type of clash in the League universe but, as already mentioned, it is not the teaser of other Riot Games projects.