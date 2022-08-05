One of the strengths of League of Legends is undoubtedly its charismatic and diverse cast of playable characters, some of whom we learned about thanks to Netflix’s Arkane series. Today we offer you a caitlyn cosplay very summery made by vick_torie.

Caitlyn Kiramman is the descendant of a noble house of Piltover. She is gifted with a strong sense of justice and incredible shotgun aiming. In League of Legends she is known as the “Sheriff of Piltover”, but in the Netflix series the origins of the character are deepened and we discover more details about her character and her relationship with Vi.

The vick_torie cosplay offers us a very summery alternative version of Caitlyn, who relaxes in the pool. The costume is inspired by the League of Legends “Pool Party” skin, featuring a flashy sunshade hat, a purple two-piece swimsuit and a water gun instead of the classic rifle.

Still on the theme of cosplay taken from video games, take a look at that of Quiet by Metal Gear Solid by Byoru and that of Kuki Shinobu by Genshin Impact by peachmilky_. Changing genre we also suggest the cosplay of Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia made by Kaezuko and that of Aphrodite from Record of Ragnarock proposed by tenshimeirou.

What do you think of this League of Legends Caitlyn cosplay with a summer flavor? Let us know in the comments.