Lada Lumos has returned to devote himself to League of Legendsplaying the role of True Damage Akali in one of his last cosplay. It is, as you know, an alternative version of Akali equipped with an epic skin: an excellent term to define the performance of the Russian model.

In fact, this time too we are talking about an amazing job as regards costume, makeup, wig and accessories, specifically the lethal kunai that Akali she is always ready to throw at her enemies, even when playing in the K/DA group.

Moreover, just a few days ago Riot Games announced The Mageseeker, Convergence and Song of Nunu, the new spin-offs of League of Legends, firmly intending to expand this fascinating universe by focusing on the huge installed base of the game.

“Tonight meet this hip-hop ninja, True Damage Akali,” Lada wrote in her post on Instagram, to then remind his fans of the inevitable terms for subscriptions and rewards. “I’d say my League of Legends cosplay collection is growing!”

Among the other noteworthy cosplays of Lada Lyumos there are undoubtedly Shani from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Punchline from Batman, Ganyu from Genshin Impact and Makima from Chainsaw Man.