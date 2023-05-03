Convergence: A League of Legends Story – the time-manipulating parkour platformer (and, yes, League of Legends spin-off) from developer Double Stallion and Riot Games publishing arm Riot Forge – launches for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 23rd May.

Convergence (or CONV/RGENCE, if you really must) is the third entry in Riot Forge’s genre-hopping, externally developed A League of Legends Story series, which takes familiar faces from Riot Games’ wildly popular MOBA and deposits them in their own standalone adventures.

So far, the series has featured a turn-based RPG from developer Airship Syndicate, titled Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, as well as Choice Provisions’ puzzler Hextech Mayhem, and last month’s action-RPG The Mageseeker, created by Digital Sun . It’s all change again for Convergence, which shines a spotlight on League of Legends’ dimension-hopping, time-manipulating Ekko, and brings yet another new genre focus.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story official story trailer.

This time around, the series is diving into the realm of 2D action-platformer as Ekko navigates the city of Zaun. Parkour-style traversal is promised, as is “tight dynamic combat” and “unique exploration opportunities”, both making use of Ekko’s ability to travel in space and time.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on May 23rd. A fourth League of Legends Story game – Rime developer Tequila Softworks’ single-player narrative adventure Song of Nunu – is currently expected to release later this year.