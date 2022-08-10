How do you properly balance a blockbuster competitive multiplayer game followed by a fanbase with few peers in the modern gaming market? How do you guarantee the right space for each of the more than one hundred and fifty (!) Characters available in order to have a destination that is always varied, fresh and stimulating even from an eSporting point of view? But, above all, how can one of the game’s most classic and beloved heroes be updated to make it suitable even for the most recent gameplay dynamics without irreparably distorting it?

The answer was provided by Riot Games, the famous studio behind real pop culture phenomena such as Valorant and, to an even greater extent, League of Legends, the most followed and played MOBA in the world, as well as one of the multiplayer video games longest-lived online in the history of the medium.

The presentation we were able to participate in a few days ago focused on this last title, during which some exponents of the US company – including Product Manager Alexia Gao, Narrative Writer Dana Shaw, Concept Artist Justin Albers and Associate Game Designer Stash Chelluck – shared the first information on one of the most anticipated reworks from the entire community of League fans: that ofSpiritual Hermit Udyr.



Udyr, the Spiritual Hermit, is one of the classic Champions of League of Legends who is about to receive a profound update in terms of visuals and gameplay.

This is a VGU (Visual and Gameplay Update) loudly requested by League of Legends players who, due to the consistent updates that Riot distributes on a weekly basis, have seen this character collapse in the ratings of the competitive and professional scene. due to the increasingly preponderant advance of other more effective and versatile Champions in the same role that was once the playground of Udyr. At the helm of the operations there is once again the aforementioned Chelluck who has several successful reworks behind him, such as those of Cassiopeia, Vladimir, Flora, Evelynn and Talon but has also collaborated in the creation of new heroes such as Aphelios, Rell and Qiyana.

The goal is quite simple and straightforward: to make Udyr an excellent choice in Jungle again (despite the very tight competition, ed) but also a viable option for physical clashes in Top Lane. To do this, Riot Games has opted for a substantial modification of the active abilities of the character who, while maintaining a fighting style oriented to hand-to-hand and based on the use of Fighting Positions borrowed from the spirits of primordial animals, now has an identity much more defined and tied hand in glove with the lore of the mystical and inhospitable lands of Frejold, caught in the grip of an endless winter and the scene of one of the most brutal clashes in the entire history of Runeterra.

And the differences can be seen, as we said, even from a purely aesthetic point of view. The new Udyr abandons the savage aspect that had characterized it in the last decade and adopts a look that is much more reminiscent of that of the warrior shamans of the Norse tradition. Farewell to the animal skins that encircled his mighty shoulders: the Spiritual Hermit now presents himself as a wiry warrior with thick hair enriched by the cerulean plumage of his glacial phoenix and complete with bandages on his arms, typical of a fighter does not disdain the fight physicist.



Savage Claw is just one of the mighty Udyr’s new abilities.

Obviously, however, the most important innovations are to be found in the new skills on which Udyr can rely, all completely redesigned to adapt to the new nature of the Freljord Champion.

The old passive ability ‘Agility of the Monkey‘leaves room for the new’Bridge between the Worlds‘which significantly changes the hero’s gameplay. This new Innate Ability allows Udyr to gain a 40% attack speed bonus for the two hits following the activation or Awakening of one of his four Fighting Poses. Yes, because the Spiritual Hermit will have the possibility to use one of her four skills again within 30 seconds of the first activation to Awaken her and obtain devastating additional effects.

The skill assigned to the button Q it is no longer ‘Tiger Position’ but ‘Wild Claw‘by which Udyr assumes the claw stance to increase attack speed and deal burst damage for the next two hits. Furthermore, once the Awakening has been performed, Wild Claw further amplifies the attack speed but also generates a chain of lightning bolts that can bounce up to six times, distributing considerable damage among all the targets in the area or focusing only on a single target, in case he finds himself isolated from his comrades.



Udyr’s VGU has heavily modified the Champion’s abilities but also his physical appearance.

On the Winstead, we say goodbye to ‘Position of the Turtle’ to welcome ‘Iron Mantle‘which gives Udyr a chance to cover himself with a shield and restore health with the next two attacks after activation. During the Awakening, however, Iron Mantle instantly regenerates the shield and allows you to recover additional Health Points over the next two seconds.

There Andfor its part, leaves behind ‘Position of the Bear’ and becomes’Fiery Charge‘, which multiplies Udyr’s movement speed and allows him to stun any opponent with the next hit. Awakening him further increases the Hermit’s movement speed and grants him total immunity to CC (Crowd Control) effects for a short time.

Finally, the historic ‘Position of the Phoenix’ placed on the key R. abandons its flaming properties to take on a more glacial aspect with the ability ‘Winged Storm‘which literally summons a blizzard of ice and snow around Udyr slowing all enemies in the area of ​​effect and dealing massive damage. As if that were not enough, once the Awakening is performed, the Storm releases itself from the Hermit and pursues the last damaged enemy, devastating everything in its path.



As usual, Udyr’s rework will bring with it a host of wonderful new skins.

In short, despite having maintained its qualities as ‘the most authentic League of Legends melee champion’, there is no doubt that Udyr has enjoyed a significant upgrade, both from a visual point of view and, obviously, in terms of gameplay. A totally new move park and the ability to Awaken his abilities for powerful add-on effects is a pretty brilliant gimmick that quite differentiates the Spiritual Hermit from the rest of League’s large roster and could quickly bring him back to the top of the meta lists as far as the crowded category of Junglers.

Of course, it will be necessary to spend some time to master Udyr’s new skills, understand the right timing and windows of effectiveness to become familiar with his peculiar style of gameplay, more physical and short-range than the average of the other Champions of League of Legends. but, we are sure, the VGU operated on the Spiritual Hermit is ready to crash like a Storm on the consolidated mechanics of the immortal MOBA by Riot Games. “I feel the hunger for victory of my enemies. Let’s leave them fasting. ”