Since the first day of League of LegendsRiot Games continued to add new playable characters with some regularity in the MOBA. While these releases may slow down in the future, a producer responsible for the game doesn’t think the new Champions will ever stop arriving.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, the League of Legends executive producer Jeremy Lee said the game is unlikely to stop adding new characters. While the pace at which the Champions have made it into the MOBA in recent years may be reduced, Lee explained that there are still plenty of ideas for new League of Legends Champions.

“The reality is that we keep finding things the game needs and that we think players like them. When this is over, we will stop creating Champions. I don’t see how this can happen, “Lee said.” I think we could change the cadence of the new Champions instead. We used to give out multiple Champions every two weeks and have tried different types of release cadences in the past, but League is an ever-evolving and changing game. Champions are an important part of it. Will we ever get to the point where no new Champions will be introduced? I can’t imagine it, but we could get to a point where the release of the Champions is slower. ”

Over the past couple of years, Riot has been settling on posting about four or five new characters in League of Legends every year. Lee did not indicate whether or not this amount will decrease in 2023.

What do you think? Would League of Legends need more or fewer Champions every year?