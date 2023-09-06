













League of Legends: the new esports head of America will promote the women’s league









The plural division of America from League of Legends has a complex outlook, however, The difficulties are not limited to the male community, but extend to the emerging female facet in the competitive field.

Given the need for spaces for the voice of women in the gaming industry, particularly in the unstable scenario of Latin America, what do you have to say League of Legends? Carlos Antunes is energetic in responding and supporting the needs of the community but also accepts that he is left owing the players due to the natural immaturity of the league:

“[…] In North America, too we just started down this roadand we are starting to create a series of workshops to bring women from the community who also want to be professional players or [quieren] work on transmission or production to also open up the market, and this is coming wave by wave, across all regions[…]”.

Source: Riot Games

Nevertheless, Carlos Antunes considers himself aware of the nuances of league contexts, as well as their most important needs and concerns. From this angle he plans to start moving:

[…] but The most important thing is that we understand the current state of the community, and what the players want, so before committing to tournaments, which also happen in LATAM. (we also have the Valkyrie League and a number of other community projects that we’ll be partnering with and keep listening to)[…]”.

Source: Riot Games

We recommend you: League of Legends: Worlds 2023 – Interview: There is hope, LATAM will be able to face the titans of the different leagues in the world

League of Legends: When will a women’s league arrive at a competitive level?

Carlos Antunes declares that they definitely have the commitment to promote the women’s league at a competitive level in the future:

“[…]But we really want to get it right, and bring women in so that they feel confident, and feel the will to compete and try all of those things, so that’s definitely is expanding all of our inclusion initiatives on our map. We have been testing in many regions, and we will bring some news on Latin America very soon.

The initiative is there, but support is lacking beyond Riot itself, but rather from the gaming community itself.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)