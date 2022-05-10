The second most important tournament in the world has started League of Legends, the Mid Season Invitational, in Pusan ​​in South Korea. It involves the 11 best teams of the competitive scene, from all over the world. The exclusive competition will be broadcast in Italy by PG Esports, which at the end of 2021 was awarded a partnership with Riot Games, in force until 2024. Starting from 10.00 today and until Sunday 29 May, the new channels Twitter And Instagram of PG Esports dedicated to the Italian community of League of Legends will broadcast live all the matches of the international tournament. The 11 competing teams are the winning teams of the most important Spring Split in the world. There are several teams that return to the list of challengers, such as the Chinese organization Royal Never Give Up, the champions of last year, and the European G2 Esports, which earned the victory in 2019. The new entries are two: the Evil Geniuses, the North American team that took first place at the League Championship Spring 2022, and Order, the Australian team that won the Split 1 League of Legends Circuit Oceania. The tournament will be divided into three phases: the first will be the group phase, which will continue until Sunday 15 May.

Following this, the 6 teams that have passed this first challenge will have to move on to the rumble phase, where they will compete to elect the 4 teams that will pass to the knockout semi-finals. The weekend of May 28-29 will instead be the moment of the final. For Italy, casters KenRhen and Terenas will comment on the matchesveteran of the competitions of League of Legends, in addition to Moonboy, who has been in charge of the PG Nationals and the League Championship Series since 2019, and Juannetti, entered among the PG Esports casters through the 2021 talent bootcamp, but already known in the esports world for his collaboration with Outplayed and events of the Italian grassroot scene. The Mid Season Invitational will officially declare the most promising team in the world ahead of the Worlds, the world championships of the Riot Games home title.