League of Legends is bringing some important ones changes to its main map, Summoner’s Riftin view of thestart of the 2024 season next year. The changes will include visual and gameplay updates to monsters, as well as terrain changes and other updates.

The Baron Nashor he will receive three new forms that will grant him additional abilities, as well as modify the terrain around the pit. Hunting Baron will leave the pit unchanged but will gain an electric explosive ability, Territorial Baron will create a small wall in front of the pit and use his hands to pull champions towards him, while All-Seeing Baron will turn the pit into a tunnel and add the Void Rift ability that causes damage over time.

Rift Herald will also receive a visual update inspired by the Void and a small gameplay update that will allow players to ride and control it for a short time. Players can use Harbinger to attack and strike enemy champions, and if Harbinger has a champion on his back when charging a turret, he will deal more damage than usual.

A new monster, called Voidgrubs, will replace the game’s first Rift Herald, appearing after five minutes only to disappear after 14 minutes. Players who kill the Voidgrubs will gain the Hunger of the Void buff, which grants a bonus to damage against structures. If players amass five or six of these buffs (six is ​​the maximum available in any match), they will also be able to summon Voidmites to help take down structures.

The influence of the Void will also be seen in the jungle camps, with Blue Sentinel and Red Brambleback respawning as Voidborn Sentinel and Voidborn Brambleback after 20 minutes of play. The Void’s influence makes them harder to take down, but when killed they grant their buff to all living members of the player’s party. At 20 minutes the Scuttler will also appear as a Voidborn Scuttler, giving an enhanced Scryers Bloom effect when he is killed.