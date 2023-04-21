Riot Games has announced its presence at the Napoli Comicon, scheduled from 28 April to 1 May 2023 at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples. The panel on April 28 at 13:00 will feature Pu Liu, Game Director of League of Legends, Carlo Barone, Brand Manager Riot Games, content creators Terenas and Paolo Cannone and some surprise guests. Pu Liu will talk about his vision for League of Legends as the new game director, the history of the game in Italy, Riot Games’ relationship with players around the world. As part of the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of LoL, Napoli Comicon will also host the Contest Cosplat League of Legends, dedicated to the most famous MOBA in the world. The appointment is for Saturday 29 April from 16.30 to 19.00 at the Arena Flegrea (Main Stage).

Live performance scheduled for April 30, the day in which the illustrator CKibe, already known to fans for her LoL-themed works and the many collaborations in official Riot Games events, will create the logo dedicated to the 10 years of League of Legends in Italy . Finally, the stage of the Circuito Tormenta has been confirmed, an amateur competition designed for all Riot fans and organized in collaboration with Qlash. Now in its third Italian edition, the Storm will be among the protagonists of the Videogame Area of ​​Napoli Comicon with the T1s of Valorant (28 April from 10:00), League of Legends (29 April from 10:00) and Teamfight Tactics (1 May from 11:00).