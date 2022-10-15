League of Legends by Riot Games arrives in Milan with the final of Red Bull Factions, a tournament organized in collaboration with PG Esports. The final will take place on November 4th at 5.30 pm at the Pelota Jai ​​Alai. The tournament began on 29 September with the Open Qualifiers, which also allowed amateur teams to try to challenge the 16 teams that have distinguished themselves during the last PG Nationals linked to the game and with the rules of the “Factions” format: a challenge in which players have the ability to access only a limited pool of champions. Players will be able to choose only characters belonging to two factions that characterize the universe in which League of Legends is set. Currently the Atleta Esports, the AnC Outplayed, the Axolotl team, the Cyberground Gaming, GG Esports, Dren Esports, the aforementioned Dsyre Esports and the Macko Esports, reigning champions of the PG Nationals will have access to the final stages of the tournament. Among the hosts of the final there will be veteran casters such as KenRhen and Terenas, Moonboy, Etrurian and Juannetti, also accompanied by the most experienced analysts, such as Wolcat and Juniper. Finally, the special guest will be Brizz, the coach of the AnC Outplayed team and pro-player: he will have his own dedicated station, from which he will comment live on the final, also broadcasting on his Twitch channel Brizz94. In addition, all the challenges of the evening will be broadcast on the Twitch RedBullIT channel starting at 19.00.