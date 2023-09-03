Syndrathe powerful and fearsome Ionian sorceress from League of Legends stars in the latest cosplay realized by nymphahriwho thought in this case of interpreting the character in a new way.

In fact we see the Italian model by the pool and in a bathing suit: something decidedly distant from the nature of this skilled mystical warrior, who has learned to control her powers through sadness and disappointment, in an attempt to keep everyone at a distance.

No orbs of dark energy this time, as you can see: nymphahri gave her Syndra some serenity on a beautiful sunny day, although the mischievous smile of the cosplayer keep strong contact with the actual nature of this fascinating character.