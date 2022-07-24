Caitlynthe Sheriff of Piltover of League of Legendsis the protagonist of the last cosplay from Kalinka Foxwho in the role of the character has a decidedly sensual look.

In conjunction with the Star Guardians of League of Legends event, which began on July 14 but which will go on for ten weeks, the title of Riot Games therefore reaffirms its relevance in the cosplay field, thanks to its many characters charismatic.

Caitlyn is undoubtedly one of the most relevant figures in the game: often paired with Youtakes care of keeping Piltover safe by wielding a powerful Hextech rifle and using his tactical intelligence to trap criminals.

Kalinka’s interpretation is characterized as usual by a perfect costume, albeit with some inevitable concessions to the fanservice, but once again it is the makeup that makes the difference and contributes to the final result.

