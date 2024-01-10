League of Legends celebrates the beginning of 2024 season with a spectacular one cinematic trailer: Titled “Still Here”, like the song performed by Forts, Tiffany Aris and 2WEI, the video presents the game's characters in a truly convincing way.

From the new champion Hwei to the news of the 2024 Season, League of Legends aims to renew itself once again to keep alive the interest of its many users, who rightly continue to reward it.

The Riot Games title was in fact the most viewed on Twitch in November 2023, over fourteen years after its debutand this should make us reflect on how much the quality of post-launch support weighs in an experience of this type.