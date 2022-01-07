Riot Games introduces Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, the first champion to join the popular MOBA in 2022.

The Season 2022 of the popular MOBA has already started and to present it, Riot games has shown an impressive animated video that has not left anyone indifferent. This 2022 will be accompanied by numerous novelties for the game, among them, the incorporation of a new champion, Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, a powerful holster with electric powers.

[Noticia en progreso***]

More about: League of Legends.