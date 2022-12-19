The new cosplay realized by Shirogane is a holiday version of Seraphinethe famous character of League of Legends, which we find in the photo in a decidedly Christmas dress. Feel the vibe, yeah?

The “dream singer” from League of Legends, which has just arrived on Xbox Game Pass with its content, is endowed with the ability to perceive the souls of other people, and her beautiful song is able to resonate in all things.

“In her youth she was overwhelmed by the sounds that now inspire her, turning chaos into a symphony,” reads the official LOL website. “She performs for sister cities as a reminder that they are not alone, that together they are stronger and that, in her eyes, they have unlimited potential.”

If you like Shirogane cosplay, here are his latest works: Power from Chainsaw Man, Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill, Yae Miko from Genshin Impact and 2B from NieR: Automata.