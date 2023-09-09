













The players of League of Legends They must celebrate ten years of the video game in LATAM and because of this Riot launched an event so that they can have fun while getting emotes to interact, probably also in search of a friendlier community.

League of Legends It is increasingly positioned better in Latin America, and offers different facets of the gaming industry from the nuances of each place in America.

Celebrating the unique Americas with their respective environments and interests is what the commemoration of these ten years seeks through fairly simple missions, so that everyone is able to get your free themed rewards.

Source: Riot Games

Rewards include emotes, which are favorites of players. These are varied, from the classic legend LoLcitoX100pre to the most popular champions (Lux and Morgana).

The missions of League of Legends There are six and these are the specifications:

MISSIONS TO WIN AND WIN

Mission 1: Play a game : Reward: LoL X100Pre Icon

: Reward: LoL X100Pre Icon Mission 2: Play a game (includes ARAM and TFT) : Reward: LoL X100Pre Emote

: Reward: LoL X100Pre Emote Mission 3: Win a game : Reward: Lux celebrating

: Reward: Lux celebrating Mission 4: Play with or against a Morgana : Reward: La Llorona Emote

: Reward: La Llorona Emote Mission 5: Get first blood : Reward: Taco Buff Emote

: Reward: Taco Buff Emote Mission 6: Use 10 Summoner Spells: Reward: Emote D or F

Source: Riot Games

It will be a piece of cake to obtain the rewards, we practically only have to spend the afternoon in our beloved video game!

League of Legends: When will Worlds 2023 be held?

The Worlds 2023 tournament will be held in South Korea in the fall season, from October 10 to November 19, 2023.

