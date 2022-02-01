Riot has announced this Chemical Baroness that will arrive with version 12.4 of the popular MOBA.

Years go by and League of Legends It remains one of the most popular video games among gamers. To stay in good shape, the MOBA of RiotGames This past January, the 2022 season began, which at the time dropped some details of the next characters that are to come.

Today, taking advantage of the beginning of February, the company has presented its new champion through a video shared on their official social networks. In it we can see gameplay of Renata Glasco, the name of this new character. Nicknamed the Chemical Baroness, she comes from a family of altruistic and resourceful alchemists from Zaun.

Renata Glasc is a support character and, although the specific date and time of the champion’s launch is still unknown, we do know that will arrive with version 12.4 of the game, becoming the 159th champion on Summoner’s Rift. Here is a summary of his abilities.

Skills of Renata Glasc

Passive – Advantage : Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage dealt by Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

: Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage dealt by Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage. Q – Handshake : Renata Glasc fires a missile from her robotic arm, immobilizing the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies hit and stunning them if the target she throws at is a champion.

: Renata Glasc fires a missile from her robotic arm, immobilizing the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies hit and stunning them if the target she throws at is a champion. W – Bailout : Renata Glasc grants herself or an allied champion a large amount of attack speed and movement speed when dashing towards enemies. If the ally in question participates in taking out an enemy champion, the duration of the buff is reset. If the ally dies while Bailout is active, they regain full health and begin to lose it over 3 seconds until they die. The ally can stop losing health by participating in a champion takedown before dying.

: Renata Glasc grants herself or an allied champion a large amount of attack speed and movement speed when dashing towards enemies. If the ally in question participates in taking out an enemy champion, the duration of the buff is reset. If the ally dies while Bailout is active, they regain full health and begin to lose it over 3 seconds until they die. The ally can stop losing health by participating in a champion takedown before dying. E – Loyalty Program : Renata Glasc fires technochemical rockets that grant shields to allies and deal damage and slow enemies they pass through. Rockets also apply these effects around Renata when fired and in an explosion at her maximum range.

: Renata Glasc fires technochemical rockets that grant shields to allies and deal damage and slow enemies they pass through. Rockets also apply these effects around Renata when fired and in an explosion at her maximum range. R – Hostile Takeover: Renata Glasc unleashes a cloud of chemicals that causes her enemies to go into a rage state, increasing their attack speed and forcing them to use their basic attacks against anything in their vicinity. Enemies in this state will prioritize attacking their own allies, neutral units, Renata Glasc’s team, and finally Renata Glasc herself.



Awaiting your arrival, Riot are enjoying expand lol universe with Arcane, the series for Netflix released at the end of last year. However, there are also the odd stone on the road, as is the case with the latest mobile game that plagiarises League of Legends, which they have had to deal with by denouncing its creators.

