Riot Games recently presented the new sample of League of Legends Millionnicknamed “The Gentle Flame”.

Riot Games therefore allows us to take an in-depth look at the new character of the famous MOBA. To kick off what should be a series of reveals dedicated to the aforementioned champion, this week Riot revealed what will be the sample splash artsome character story details And even more.

You can find the first official material dedicated to Milio in the tweet posted on the League of Legends account below:

New friends make everything brighter! Say hello to Milio, on Universe now.

March 4, 2023

Although still the champion’s abilities have not been revealedwe know a little more about his background and personality thanks to the official material shared by Riot.

The biography dedicated to the champion describes in detail his ability to control the fireusing this abilityIt is in effect curative rather than offensive. Also, Riot has released some letters written by the sample which give us a clearer idea of ​​his personality.

Raised under the guidance of his grandmother Lupewich was “banned in the far corners of Ixtal» after her twin sister, Luné, was caught plotting against him Yun TalMilio showed a strong affinity for the elements but struggled with rules and discipline, leading Lupé to abandon his teachings.