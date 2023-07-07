For years there has been constant talk that the community of League of Legends is one of the most toxic in history, that is something that its developers, Riot GamesThey have tried to fix it. This is thanks to contacting users through more direct communication, but now it seems that this is more of a bug than a solution.

Riot Mortdog who worked at the time in LOL, and who is now fully dedicated to the mobile game, Teamfight Tactics, mentions that he often reads messages with doubts from the community or even suggestions for changes. Mentioning that within all the messages, from time to time some appear that can be somewhat disturbing.

Here what he commented on social networks:

There are a limited number of times you can read someone say they would kill your entire family in front of you and force you to watch before it hits you. Don’t get me wrong, the percentage of this type of attitude is very low. I would say that 70% of the comments are positive and 20 or 25% constructive criticism, which is also great. The problem is that if 5% of the comments are toxic and you read 1,000, at the end of the day 50 people have said horrible things to you. Going public means doing a lot of extra work. A job I’m not obligated to do. It’s not part of my position at Riot Games. But myself and many others love the games we work on and we love the players too. Things like these make us constantly wonder why we face the public.

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the only case, as other game developers receive similar feedback, even community leaders who don’t really have a say in the game. Then, the rules of friendly behavior can be lost and in fact cause the company values ​​that they want to communicate to be lost.

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that over time these practices will not end, in the end he feels like someone who does not have much to do with his life. Well, the game is stable according to many people, so it’s just for that toxic part to stay alive and that’s it.