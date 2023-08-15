As is well known, since eSports became more popular, their community has grown quite significantly, and that is sometimes positive but it also has a not very pleasant and even intense side. This is because certain users take the game so seriously that it consumes a large part of their lives, having attitudes that turn out to be nefarious, even when they are just fans.

Through a Korean social network, the user Fakerfeatured within League of Legends, They have threatened him with death, since a fan has not liked certain details of his performance in the last games of the competitive world. Given this, the authorities have taken the message seriously, for which they attended to take care of the offices, since stabbings have become common.

Here is an example of a statement by the media, which is against violence against players and their staff:

We have discovered a large number of rights violations that go beyond mere opinions and are socially unacceptable. Very serious levels of insults and criticism of the team, dissemination of false information and sending threatening images against our players, coaches and coaching staff. They have also sent packages containing weapons.

This is not a new case in the world of these games, so in the end precautions must be taken, since some are only threats and others are a little more serious. The faker himself has not ruled on this, but the report to the police is already present.

Via: Yonhap Agency

Editor’s note: The community of whatever it is is always a problem, be it from games to cartoons, there is no way to save yourself from people who deify any product. Anyway, being a lol player is already a risk report.