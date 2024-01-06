













What happens is that he decided to deactivate this function for six months… and holy hell! He not only regained his peace of mind, but even leveled up by enjoying Lol.

The player of League of Legends in question public his story on Reddit a few days ago, and is only known by his pseudonym Mahazzel. Instead of reporting those who bothered him in the reporting system of this title, he preferred to ignore them.

That paid off, as he racked up a thousand league points by winning qualifying matches. In his comments he highlights that he is not a toxic person but he had been trapped in the Emerald rank for a long time.

At least in the current season of League of Legends, and according to Mahazzel it is generally High Diamond. So he stood out 'I decided to completely deactivate the chat so as not to end up in a psychiatric hospital'.

This player feared that this would affect his ability to coordinate and not have positive interactions. But in reality it was the opposite and he left aside the most superfluous talks, as well as silly arguments. That's how he improved a lot.

Mahazzel highlighted that 99% of the time people who use the chat League of Legends It's to vent about your own frustrations, divert attention from your failures, or get the attention of your peers.

At least for this player, these types of attitudes are a '[…]Complete waste of time, energy, attention…', and they also affected his mood. Mahazzel's way of thinking could be imitated by others in Lol.

