With the start of a new year so does the new season of League of Legends finally comes alive by updating to the new patch 13.1 and bringing various novelties. The update will arrive on January 10, 2023 and all over the world it will be accessible at different times by putting the matchmaking queues offline for a few hours. The patch will arrive in Oceania at 10 in the morningin North America at 3 AMin Western Europe at 5 AM while in that North-Eastern at 3 in the morningin Korea the patch will arrive at 8 AM.

The first big news of the update is the new period between one ranked season and another. The annual duration of the season will in fact be halved, giving players the opportunity to access their rewards after only six months of play. Accompanying this very significant technical change is also the buff of JaxRuneterra’s greatest weapon master is certainly not among the strongest characters in the game but now his enhanced ultimate “Grandmaster’s Might” will make sure that he does not go unnoticed in battle.

While Jax has left doubts about his strength since the controversial kitten was added to the League of Legends roster of champions in 2009 Yuumi it is perhaps famous for the opposite reason. Still too strong Yuumi is about to receive yet another nerf which could be one of Riot’s last attempts to prevent the cat from being banned. These and other novelties await you in the new season of the famous MOBA Riot Games.