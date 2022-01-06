League of legends He is about to start his 2022 season, which means that it is time to return to the qualifiers to move up the ranks.

This new stage comes with several changes, starting with the implementation of version 12.1, with which there will be a partial restart, changes in deterioration and some balances to champions.

If this wasn’t enough League of Legends welcome two Old Sketch skins below.

Gnar Y Rek’Sai They are now part of the Oldwood collection, with these new outfits that will make you stand out in Summoner’s Rift. Both will be accompanied by eight chromas each one for you to choose your favorite.

Nerfeos and fortifications in League of Legends

If you’re main Sona or Rek’Sai We have bad news, as both characters received a decrease in their abilities.

Support will reduce his armor growth and increase E’s cooldown, so you won’t be able to run fast as often.

For its part, the Void Jungle will suffer its E with a decrease in surface damage and an increase in cooldown while underground.

On the bright side of the changes we will have a boost to the abilities of the target in the jungle, specifically in its passive, which will now have a damage ratio against monsters of 300%.

Gangplank will also have more power on the lane with a reduction to his Q cooldown and mana cost, which will only have 4.5 seconds between each use.

Changes in objects

Immortal Bowshield It was the headache for those who faced the adc, since it made them almost immortal, to avoid this, they decreased their attack damage and the effectiveness of the saved shield.

The use of Eclipse It will also have modifications, increasing the cooldown of its melee use from 6 to 8 seconds.

Force of Nature will now have more impact on defensive builds, increasing the duration of its stacks and the magic damage it can absorb.

Last but not least, End of Ingenuity He will change his recipe to arm himself with House Ax, Mantle of Nullifying Magic, a Pickaxe, and 675 gold, although his magic resistance will drop to 40 points.

League of Legends teleport will no longer be like before

One of the strongest changes for this season comes with this important summoner spell, which cannot be used on minions or wards for the first 14 minutes.

Once the turret plates drop, the ability will become Teleport Unleashed, which will work as it normally does.

This change is intended to keep players on their lanes and decrease travel to other lanes.

