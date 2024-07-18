Starting today, League of Legends players can dive into a new PvE game mode called Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad. This mode introduces players to an alternate universe where cybernetic, animalistic warriors are humanity’s last hope against the evil forces of the Primordians. Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad is a bullet heaven survivor PvE game mode set in the dangerous world of Anima Squad. Featuring high replayability, this mode allows teams of up to four players to take on continuous waves of Primordian enemies. Regardless of the outcome of the match, each encounter helps strengthen players for the battles to come.

Players can gather up to three friends and choose from the elite members of the Anima Squad to fight together against the Primordian threat. Players will explore a new map of Final City, taking down enemies, completing missions, and trying to survive as long as possible. Throughout the battle, players will unlock and upgrade weapons and new Anima Squad members, allowing them to adopt new strategies to face the enemy swarms. Additionally, players can permanently increase their strength by purchasing Power-ups with gold earned in each battle. The Anima Squad summer event will be available from Wednesday, July 17 until Monday, August 19. During this time, new skins for various characters will be introduced, further expanding the Anima Squad universe.

Also this summer, League of Legends welcomes a new champion, Aurora, the Witch Between Worlds. Hailing from a tribe of vastaya rabbits in the Freljord, Aurora has the unique ability to see the veil between the material and spirit realms. In the game, Aurora is a single-lane skirmisher mage, capable of moving between the two realms, offering dynamic and strategic gameplay.