Riot Games shared new information about League of Legends, explaining that the Champions will continue to arrive but at a slower rate than in the past. Also, the price of the old characters will change.

Recall that Riot Games added K’Sante in November 2022 and also introduced Zeri, Renata, Nilah, and Bel’veth to League of Legends that same year, along with mods for Udyr. The next Champion will be Milio and is scheduled for Season 13, in early 2023.

Next though, League of Legends players have to look forward to news at a slower pace, as Riot Games wants to focus more on changing existing champions and fixes for game modes. In other words, getting five or six Champions a year may no longer be the norm.

Added to this is another important detail: the cost of samples will no longer be based on the number of those released subsequently, but will be determined based on the number of seasons that have passed since their availability began. In theory, this should be a way to expand the roster of new players and increase variety.

Finally, we also point out that The Mageseeker, Convergence and Song of Nunu have been announced by Riot Games: they are spin-offs of League of Legends.