Hwei, the visionary will be the new champion of League of Legends. And we already have very specific information about him. At first, it seems that it will not be for new players; but rather for veterans since the difficulty of handling will be more complex – they have even compared it to the Aphelios combo.

Hwei, the visionary will have three spell books –selectable–, present a catalog of ten unique spells. The three books are the following:

Disaster: which focuses on dealing damage.

Serenity: who has support and healing abilities.

Torment: Provides crowd control abilities.

Hwei’s main ability is called Spiraling Despair, thanks to which he can join an enemy champion who will be locked in an area that will slow him down and deal magic damage.

Now, like Jhin, This new champion is an artist and in addition to his delicate design, he has a special art that aggressively exploits colors and textures to the maximum. It seems that the Ionian knight’s past will be as gloomy as usual.

The design of the new champion League of Legends presents us with a gloomy harlequin who is as lively as he is dark; Of course, he has a great fixation with art and will give us an intriguing experience.

Hwei promises fresh ideas with a glorious touch of nightmares and anxiety. Let’s see how he embodies the pain of art with his punk personality!

League of Legends: When will the new Worlds 2023 champion arrive?

Hwei, the visionary will hit the screens League of Legends on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, with patch 13.24.

Her first skin will be available in the Winterblessed season/collection.

