For years, it had been rumored that Diana and Leona they had actually been in a love affair at some point in the history of League of Legends. Well, this rumor has come to an end as a new canon story confirms the existence of said relationship and here we tell you the details.

Leona is a templar Solari with the task of defending the Mount Targon. It was during his training that he met Diana, an orphan who immediately caught the attention of Lioness, just because of how different he was from the rest of his tribe. In this new story Diana and Leona they forged a relationship based on letters, messages and poems.

Similarly, it is explained that Diana becomes Disdain for the Moon after having ascended the Mount Targon, which made her the nemesis of Lioness. Despite this, their relationship continued to grow to some extent, but in order not to ruin your story, we are going to leave the details here. You can read more In the following link.

