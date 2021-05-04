Arcane, the animated League of Legends spin-off series, debuts on Netflix this autumn.

This is the first League of Legends show, though the latest of many Netflix video game adaptations.

The streaming service describes it as an “event series”, which suggests it won’t run for multiple seasons like Castlevania. Here’s a quick glimpse:

Netflix’s blurb for Arcane states it is set “in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun” and that it will chart “the origins of two iconic League champions – and the power that will tear them apart”. Sounds dramatic!

“Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends,” Riot games exec Shauna Spenley said. “Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Netflix just announced a fourth and final season of Castlevania and a second season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. It’s also working on Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new Sonic the Hedgehog series named Sonic Prime, an animated Tomb Raider show, plus a second live action season of The Witcher and a live action Assassin’s Creed series. Oh, and it has the streaming rights to Sony’s upcoming films, like Uncharted.