













League of Legends: Naafiri is the new champion and this is what you should know

League of Legends: Who is Naafiri?

Naafiri is a darkin (or dark) champion who, like her class, is attached to a weapon that contains. have a collective conscience that ties her to her pack, so she moves with mechanics that involve more individuals.

The iron hound hunts with her pack with which she survives in the desert of Shurima (the same region of Azir and Ashkan). In addition, the new champion also shares her consciousness with an ancient darkin warrior goddess, so her personality is strong.

The champion is attached to a reddish dagger of pinkish tones that was hidden in a crypt, was found by a looter. However, he knew of the dangers he ran by touching the dagger, so he avoided it and this prevented the champion from being able to possess her body.

What are Naafiri’s abilities?

Summons his herd that prepares to attack the designated targets.

The Darkin is capable of throwing a pair of daggers that will increase damage if the target is bleeding from before.

The pack pounces on prey within range.

Naafiri and her pack dash towards an enemy, crashing into the opposing champion, dealing damage.

The Iron Hound advances and retreats, able to reach out to enemies and deal damage in a limited area before retreating and healing his teammates.

A: The call of the pack

The champion is capable of optimizing her pack and even appearing new companions. Also, she increases her speed and vision. She can also deploy a shield.

Additionally, the effects will reset after the first opponent takedown.

One of Naafiri’s most important goals is propose more development of collaborative work.

Naafiri will have to take care of his teammates and think of strategies that allow him to use them in the best way.

