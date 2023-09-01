September 13 will be Briar’s landing day on League of Legends: This Noxian creature born to kill will be the next playable character to be added to the beloved Riot title.
What do we know about Briar? We know that he is a mad creature, moved by a thirst for blood and a desire to kill without mercy. This great madness of hers is also reflected in the moveset, which we are going to discover today.
Let’s check the skills that distinguish Briar, the new Noxian heroine coming to League of Legends:
- Passive skill: Crimson Curse
Blood is literally his lifeblood: by killing or damaging enemies, he will get a small boost in healing.
- Q skill: Head Race
Briar will leap at her enemies with vehemence, damaging, stunning or breaking their armor. The effect of this skill will be greater if used during his “Blood Frenzy”.
- W skill: Blood Frenzy/SNACK Attack
A real raptus of pure power: Briar begins to attack relentlessly everything in its vicinity (giving priority to the Champions) and all its stats are boosted: greater speed, attack and area of damage.
The SNAK Attack, on the other hand, allows you to recover health based on the damage inflicted on your opponents.
- E skill: Chilling scream
Briar channels her energy into a powerful scream that damages and slows nearby enemies. Again, for each enemy damage, Briar recovers a small amount of health.
- R-ability: Certain Death
Briar selects an opponent and attacks him: he will pursue his prey until it is killed.
As a reminder, Briar is coming with the new League of Legends update scheduled for September 13th.
