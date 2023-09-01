September 13 will be Briar’s landing day on League of Legends: This Noxian creature born to kill will be the next playable character to be added to the beloved Riot title.

What do we know about Briar? We know that he is a mad creature, moved by a thirst for blood and a desire to kill without mercy. This great madness of hers is also reflected in the moveset, which we are going to discover today.

Let’s check the skills that distinguish Briar, the new Noxian heroine coming to League of Legends: